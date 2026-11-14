Hattiesburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both at home and in clinical settings. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you want steady work helping patients.

Employer: All Ways Caring HomeCare

All Ways Caring HomeCare Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00/hour

Help clients with daily living in their own homes—bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. This role offers flexible hours, work close to home, and access to benefits, 401(k), daily pay, and help toward CNA certification.

Employer: Forrest Health

Forrest Health Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role making sure surgical instruments and GI scopes are safely cleaned, sterilized, and tracked. Good fit if you like detailed work, following clear steps, and being part of a surgery team without direct patient care.

Employer: Forrest Health

Forrest Health Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advanced outpatient GI coding role handling ICD‑10‑CM, CPT, and HCPCS for clinic visits and tests. Best for experienced coders (about 3+ years) who want to be a go‑to resource, work coding edits, and help improve documentation and revenue cycle.

Employer: Forrest Health

Forrest Health Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front‑desk and patient access lead role for the GI surgery center—registration, insurance checks, authorizations, payments, and keeping the schedule on track. Great if you have medical office experience, like talking with patients, and are comfortable working in Epic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.