Hattiesburg’s medical training scene at Camp Shelby is busy right now. If you’ve got EMT or paramedic credentials and like teaching, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Camp Shelby – Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Status: Contingent on contract award

Lead the Instructor/Operator team at the Medical Simulation Training Center. You’ll manage schedules, oversee up to 2,500 students a year, handle reporting, and still get hands-on with classroom and simulation-based medical training for courses like TCCC, CLS, EMT, Paramedic, BLS, ALS, and PALS.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Camp Shelby – Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Status: Contingent on contract award

Teach and run realistic medical simulations for military students, focusing on EMT-level and life-support training. You’ll operate simulators, build trauma scenarios, and keep your EMT and BLS instructor credentials active while helping medics keep their skills sharp.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Camp Shelby – Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Status: Contingent on contract award

If you’re an NRP with BLS/ALS/PALS instructor credentials, this role lets you teach advanced courses and run high-end simulations. You’ll support everything from Combat Medic sustainment to paramedic-level training using mannequins, virtual platforms, and detailed field scenarios.

If you’re a former military medic or a licensed RN/PA/physician who loves teaching, this is a strong time to throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.