Hattiesburg has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from retail floors to bank branches and medical clinics. If you like helping people face-to-face or over the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 2526 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store — from opening/closing and stocking to coaching team members and taking care of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more for eligible teammates.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (Westwood branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to “financial concierge” for walk-in customers, handling transactions and helping people choose the right banking products. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, like sales goals, and are comfortable with tech and online banking tools.

Employer: Forrest Health

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (GI Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the main phone contact for the GI Clinic, answering calls, helping with appointments, and routing messages in Epic. Great for someone with a high school diploma, strong phone manners, and an interest in healthcare without doing clinical work.

Employer: Buckle

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite retail

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level retail leadership track where you learn sales, merchandising, and how to lead a team while giving guests a great shopping experience. Offers benefits (insurance, PTO, 401(k), discounts, bonuses) after the waiting period and is ideal if you love fashion and staying active on the sales floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — reading the full posting often sparks ideas for other roles you’d enjoy.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.