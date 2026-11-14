Looking for a new feline friend in Hattiesburg, MS? These sweet cats at Southern Pines Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a cozy home and a soft place to nap.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

— Personality: Calm and relaxed, loves slow days and warm laps. If you want a laid-back snuggle buddy, Dolokhov may be your match.

👉 Meet Dolokhov and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Sargent and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

— Good with other cats: Has lived with other cats before.

Has lived with other cats before. Personality: Ready to leave shelter life behind and join your crew in a real home.

👉 Meet Anatole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue / white

Gray or blue / white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Luigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White / black

White / black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

— Personality: Full of love and ready to share it. Perfect for someone wanting a sweet, affectionate kitten.

👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Desiree and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632

— Personality: Cute as can be and eager to be someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Southern Pines Animal Shelter at (601) 544-6632 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and family in Hattiesburg can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.