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🐱 Friendly Hattiesburg Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Hattiesburg, MS? These sweet cats at Southern Pines Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a cozy home and a soft place to nap.
Dolokhov
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
- Personality: Calm and relaxed, loves slow days and warm laps. If you want a laid-back snuggle buddy, Dolokhov may be your match.
👉 Meet Dolokhov and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shepherd
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sargent
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Sargent and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Anatole
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
- Good with other cats: Has lived with other cats before.
- Personality: Ready to leave shelter life behind and join your crew in a real home.
👉 Meet Anatole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luigi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue / white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Luigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Patches
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
- Personality: Full of love and ready to share it. Perfect for someone wanting a sweet, affectionate kitten.
👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Desiree
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Desiree and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter — (601) 544-6632
- Personality: Cute as can be and eager to be someone’s new best friend.
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Southern Pines Animal Shelter at (601) 544-6632 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and family in Hattiesburg can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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