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Hattiesburg Half Marathon set for April 2027
9 days ago
The Hattiesburg Half Marathon will take place on April 10, 2027, marking its 15th year. Runners and walkers can choose their race distance and are urged to register early, as this event often sells out.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Hattiesburg
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