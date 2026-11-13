Hattiesburg has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from skilled HVACR work to steady housekeeping and laundry roles in healthcare.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Tech24 (TEMCO – A Tech24 Company)

Tech24 (TEMCO – A Tech24 Company) Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$40 per hour

Work on commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems like walk-in coolers, ice machines, and rooftop units. Weekly pay, company truck, gas card, uniforms, phone, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and paid training make this a strong career move if you have 3+ years HVACR experience and an EPA Universal cert.

Employer: Hattiesburg Health & Rehab

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (514 Bay St.)

Type: Full-time, 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pay: $10.00–$12.00 per hour

Keep resident rooms and common areas clean in a long-term care facility—dusting, mopping, disinfecting bathrooms, changing linens, and taking out trash. Experience helps but isn’t required, and you get full benefits, uniforms after 90 days, and free lunch every day. Must pass a federal background check and apply in person.

Employer: Hattiesburg Health & Rehab

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00–$11.00 per hour

Handle washing, drying, folding, and delivering linens and resident laundry in a long-term care setting. You’ll keep the laundry room clean, follow infection-control rules, and work closely with nursing staff to meet resident needs. Good fit if you like steady, routine work and helping seniors behind the scenes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes schedules and details are flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.