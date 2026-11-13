Hattiesburg has some solid driving jobs right now, from steady local work to big‑money OTR runs. If you’ve got a CDL, there’s a mix of home-daily and travel-heavy options to fit your lifestyle.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Lazer Logistics Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time, local, home daily

Pay: $22.00/hour , overtime after 40 hours, weekly pay, referral bonus up to $2,000

, overtime after 40 hours, weekly pay, referral bonus up to Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO and holidays, disability, Employee Assistance Program, optional pet/voluntary insurance, Employee Ownership Program

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO and holidays, disability, Employee Assistance Program, optional pet/voluntary insurance, Why it’s appealing: You stay in one yard all shift—no traffic, no multi-stop routes, no touch freight. Predictable hours, steady work, and modern equipment (including EV yard trucks) make this a low-stress CDL job with room to move into lead or management roles.

Employer: Continental Rails

Continental Rails Location: Hattiesburg, MS (field-based, nationwide travel)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Competitive pay with overtime , per diem , and phone stipend (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay with , , and phone stipend (exact rate not listed) Benefits: 401(k) , health, dental, vision, paid time off

, health, dental, vision, paid time off Why it’s appealing: Mix your CDL Class A driving with running big iron—dozers, loaders, excavators, cranes, dump trucks, and more on active railroad construction sites. Good fit if you like outdoor work, travel, and variety instead of the same route every day.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in Hattiesburg, runs across the Lower 48 & Canada

Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (solo & team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked , most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week , all miles paid (loaded & empty)

per team, guaranteed minimum , most earn , all miles paid (loaded & empty) Extras: Company-supported health insurance program, detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid tolls with transponder, paid cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge , $5,000 driver referral bonus , passport required

Company-supported health insurance program, detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid tolls with transponder, paid cargo & liability insurance, , , Why it’s appealing: You haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—high-earning OTR work that’s different from standard freight and keeps you tied to the entertainment world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good driving jobs move fast, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.