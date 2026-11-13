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Hattiesburg
🚌 Hattiesburg Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Opportunities
10 days ago
Hattiesburg has some solid driving jobs right now, from steady local work to big‑money OTR runs. If you’ve got a CDL, there’s a mix of home-daily and travel-heavy options to fit your lifestyle.
Local CDL A Yard Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: Lazer Logistics
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Full-time, local, home daily
- Pay: $22.00/hour, overtime after 40 hours, weekly pay, referral bonus up to $2,000
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, disability, Employee Assistance Program, optional pet/voluntary insurance, Employee Ownership Program
- Why it’s appealing: You stay in one yard all shift—no traffic, no multi-stop routes, no touch freight. Predictable hours, steady work, and modern equipment (including EV yard trucks) make this a low-stress CDL job with room to move into lead or management roles.
CDL Class A Truck Driver / Heavy Equipment Operator
- Employer: Continental Rails
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS (field-based, nationwide travel)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: Competitive pay with overtime, per diem, and phone stipend (exact rate not listed)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off
- Why it’s appealing: Mix your CDL Class A driving with running big iron—dozers, loaders, excavators, cranes, dump trucks, and more on active railroad construction sites. Good fit if you like outdoor work, travel, and variety instead of the same route every day.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Hattiesburg, runs across the Lower 48 & Canada
- Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (solo & team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked, most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week, all miles paid (loaded & empty)
- Extras: Company-supported health insurance program, detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid tolls with transponder, paid cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, $5,000 driver referral bonus, passport required
- Why it’s appealing: You haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—high-earning OTR work that’s different from standard freight and keeps you tied to the entertainment world.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good driving jobs move fast, and you can always say no later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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