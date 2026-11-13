Hattiesburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from flexible NP work to leadership in memory care and a full-time dentist role.

Here are a few strong openings worth a look:

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)

ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) Location: Forrest County / Hattiesburg, MS (home and virtual visits)

(home and virtual visits) Type: Per diem (listed as Internship)

Pay: Approx. $2,400–$10,000/month potential, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment

Flexible, visit-based role doing 60‑minute in‑home and virtual assessments for Medicare members. Great if you want autonomy, remote charting, and extra income on your own schedule (minimum 25 availability slots/month, about 37 hours).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a Memory Care neighborhood, plan daily activities, and create a warm, engaging space for residents living with dementia. Good fit if you love working with seniors and enjoy organizing programs, events, and life-enrichment activities.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Modern office with up-to-date tech, plus pathway to partnership, CE budget, and coverage for medical, malpractice, licensure, DEA, and dues. Ideal if you want long-term growth and mentorship in a community-focused practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.