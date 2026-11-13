Hattiesburg has a steady mix of school, corporate, and utility-related finance jobs right now. If you like numbers and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lamar County School District

Lamar County School District Location: Hattiesburg, MS (Bellevue Elementary School)

(Bellevue Elementary School) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (set by Lamar County Board of Education)

Handle day-to-day school money: budgets, payroll, purchases, deposits, and reports. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, know basic accounting, and want a stable role in a K–12 setting with regular hours.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (office-based, some flexibility possible)

(office-based, some flexibility possible) Type: Full-time, exempt (not eligible for overtime)

(not eligible for overtime) Salary: Not listed

Manage medium to large, complex investment portfolios and work directly with clients on strategy and performance. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of investment/analyst experience who wants a client-facing, advisory role.

Employer: Chain Electric

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the accounting team with cost tracking, reconciliations, general ledger entries, and reports for management. Great if you’re organized, comfortable in Excel, and interested in utility/energy work; Bachelor’s in Accounting preferred.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.