Hattiesburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with tech, wireless, and convenience stores all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Part-time (Retail Sales Associate)

(Retail Sales Associate) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: At least 5 days from posting date (see job page for exact date)

You’ll be the friendly face helping customers pick the right tech, doing demos, and handling checkout. This one stands out for strong training, employee discounts, and a range of benefits and PTO, even for many part-time roles.

Employer: C Spire

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission, average total comp over $50,000/year

Front-line role in a C Spire retail store, selling wireless, home, and business services while giving top-tier customer support. Good fit if you’re driven by goals and like tech—this job offers uncapped commission, career growth paths, 401(k) match, health insurance, and even complimentary wireless service & device for eligible team members.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4904 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Type: Part-time (Evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(Evenings, weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Busy convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp. This one is appealing for flexible schedules, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.