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🐶 Gentle Hattiesburg Dogs Ready for Adoption at Southern Pines
Hattiesburg has some very special dogs waiting at Southern Pines Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to meet them.
Lil Tucker
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
- Status note: Listed as Stray Hold until 11/9 at 5:00 PM
Lil Tucker is a cream-and-white American Bulldog mix currently on stray hold. If he isn’t reclaimed by his previous owner, he’ll be looking for a new home where he can start fresh. His fee-free adoption makes it even easier for the right family to bring him home once he’s cleared.
👉 Meet Lil Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Dale
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
- Status note: Listed as Stray Hold until 11/9 at 5:00 PM
Big Dale is a handsome, blocky-headed American Bulldog mix with a tan and white coat. He’s also on stray hold, which gives his former family a chance to find him. If they don’t, he’ll be ready to meet adopters—and his no-fee adoption could help him get into a loving home quickly.
👉 Meet Big Dale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laker
- Breed: Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
- Status note: Listed as Stray Hold until 11/9/26 at 5:00 PM
Laker is a medium-sized black Spaniel mix with a soft, dark coat. He’s on a stray hold as well, but if he becomes available, he’ll be looking for a family who can give him the care and attention he deserves.
👉 Meet Laker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Southern Pines Animal Shelter at (601) 544-6632 or visit the shelter in person to ask about their current status and next steps for adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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