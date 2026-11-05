🚌 Hattiesburg Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Routes

Hattiesburg has some strong options right now for drivers, from local appliance work to high-earning OTR owner-operator runs.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Hattiesburg, MS (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week, guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working)

Team up and haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and big events instead of basic freight. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), plus detention, tolls, fuel permits/taxes, cargo/liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Passport required and OTR across the Lower 48 and Canada.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Hattiesburg, MS (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (most earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week, guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working)

Run solo while hauling sets, costumes, and equipment for live entertainment tours. You get all miles paid, detention pay, paid tolls with a company transponder, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid cargo/liability insurance, plus a fuel price guarantee and $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required; OTR in the Lower 48 and Canada.

Employer: Solutions Unlimited

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (in-person)

Type: Other / Contractor-style role

Pay: $150–$300 per day

Install and deliver residential kitchen appliances like dishwashers, ranges, washers, and dryers. You’ll need access to a pickup truck, sprinter van, box truck, or enclosed trailer, basic electrical and troubleshooting skills, and comfort working in customers’ homes. Flexible schedule and weekly pay (first week paid at end of week 2, then every Friday).

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.