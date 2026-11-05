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🚔 Hattiesburg public safety jobs with multiple openings
Hattiesburg has a steady stream of security and defense roles right now, from entry-level guard work to high-level explosives safety.
Below are several solid options if you’re looking to work in public safety & emergency services around Hattiesburg, MS.
Security Guard
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a Security Guard protecting sites like offices, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, and help keep people and property safe, with access to medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and retirement plans, plus paid holidays and vacation.
Security Officer – Part Time Unarmed Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $12.00/hour
Great if you want steady weekend hours with the option to pick up extra shifts. You’ll do unarmed patrols, monitor access, write reports, and can grow toward a full-time schedule, with access to benefits, paid training, and employee discounts.
Explosive Safety Lead – RMS
- Employer: Anduril Industries
- Location: Hattiesburg / McHenry, MS area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base salary + equity; top-tier benefits)
Senior-level role leading explosives safety at Anduril’s Rocket Motor Systems facility. You’ll own site safety plans, quantity-distance analyses, and regulatory compliance, and support new facility growth. Requires a technical degree, 6+ years in explosives safety, and the ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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