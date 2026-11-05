🏥 Several Healthcare & Therapy Jobs Hiring Now in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from in-home care to children’s mental health and EMT work. If you’re ready to help patients and families, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time (weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Weekend in-home caregiving with a flexible schedule, paid training, and health, dental, and vision insurance. Good fit if you’re compassionate, like one-on-one care, and want to work close to home with strong 24/7 office support.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers Location: Hattiesburg & Petal, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In-home caregiver role with multiple shift options (day, evening, night, overnights, weekends). You’ll help seniors with daily tasks, companionship, and appointments, with benefits and paid orientation/training included.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Listed as Canton, MS 39406 (check if remote/commutable from Hattiesburg)

Listed as (check if remote/commutable from Hattiesburg) Type: Contract (3 months)

Schedule: Nights, Wed–Sat, 6 PM–4:30 AM (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30–$35/hour

Night-shift EMT/Paramedic role focused on first aid, workplace safety, and workers’ comp in an onsite setting. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits through PrideGlobal for eligible workers.

Employer: Canopy Children’s Solutions

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)

Master’s-level therapist role serving children and families involved with CPS, with a focus on clinical assessments, crisis plans, and family-centered treatment. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, and wellness programs at a long-standing Mississippi nonprofit.

(Alternate posting with the same role and details is also on Indeed: Therapist – HopePath for Families (in-CIRCLE))

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.