🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with national brands and local branches adding staff. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone, there’s a good mix of part-time, full-time, and seasonal roles open.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you’ve done retail before and want leadership experience plus access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Not listed (entry-level management)

Help run the shoe department for a fast-growing fashion chain. Great for someone with 6+ months retail department manager experience who wants career growth into full store management.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (Mortgage Ops)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay range target: $33,975 – $40,446/year + incentive plan

Handle inbound and outbound calls to help customers resolve past-due loan accounts, set up repayment plans, and keep records accurate. Includes paid vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, disability, life insurance, parental leave, and more.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed with the same title and employer; it’s the same job, just a different link.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour base, with top 25% earning $20+/hour including commissions

Sell phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail setting. Good if you’re outgoing, love talking tech, and want uncapped commission plus access to health plans with no‑copay telemedicine.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (Hardy Street branch)

Type: Full-time

Posting end date: 12/02/2026 (may close earlier)

Frontline banking role helping customers with everyday accounts, new openings, and credit applications, plus some teller work. Good step if you have 6+ months customer-facing experience and want long-term growth in a large bank.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep displays stocked and clean. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with shoppers, and can work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time, seasonal

More behind-the-scenes: focus on stocking, shipment, inventory, and store cleanliness so the sales floor runs smoothly. Great if you like staying busy, following checklists, and don’t mind early mornings or overnight shifts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Hattiesburg roles can move fast, especially seasonal and bank jobs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.