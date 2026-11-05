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Hattiesburg
🔧 Hattiesburg Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Hattiesburg has a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles right now, from entry-level grounds work to high-paying skilled trades and facility management.
Below are several building and grounds maintenance jobs hiring in Hattiesburg, MS.
Facility Maintenance Repairer – Cemetery
- Employer: Hattiesburg Water Plant (Parks & Recreation – Cemetery Division)
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Salary: $15.00/hr
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Outdoor, physical job keeping city cemeteries and park properties maintained. You’ll mow, weed-eat, run equipment, help with grave prep, and assist with storm clean-up, including some rotating weekends and on-call work.
Director of Facilities
- Employer: Merit Health Wesley
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation with full benefits)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role running all hospital facilities—buildings, systems, safety, and compliance. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/EIB, and strong growth and leadership development opportunities.
Technician, Facility Services General Maintenance
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 6072 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Salary: $26.00–$51.00/hr + possible premiums
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Commercial electrician/general maintenance role handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and heavy equipment for Walmart facilities. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Senior HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Upchurch
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Salary: Competitive pay (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Experienced commercial HVAC tech role working on RTUs, chillers, boilers, VRF, and controls for commercial and industrial clients. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, and chances to grow your skills and certifications.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.