🔧 Hattiesburg Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hattiesburg has a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles right now, from entry-level grounds work to high-paying skilled trades and facility management.

Below are several building and grounds maintenance jobs hiring in Hattiesburg, MS.

Employer: Hattiesburg Water Plant (Parks & Recreation – Cemetery Division)

Hattiesburg Water Plant (Parks & Recreation – Cemetery Division) Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Salary: $15.00/hr

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Outdoor, physical job keeping city cemeteries and park properties maintained. You’ll mow, weed-eat, run equipment, help with grave prep, and assist with storm clean-up, including some rotating weekends and on-call work.

Employer: Merit Health Wesley

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation with full benefits)

Not listed (competitive compensation with full benefits) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role running all hospital facilities—buildings, systems, safety, and compliance. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/EIB, and strong growth and leadership development opportunities.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 6072 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Salary: $26.00–$51.00/hr + possible premiums

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Commercial electrician/general maintenance role handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and heavy equipment for Walmart facilities. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Salary: Competitive pay (based on experience)

Competitive pay (based on experience) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Experienced commercial HVAC tech role working on RTUs, chillers, boilers, VRF, and controls for commercial and industrial clients. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, and chances to grow your skills and certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.