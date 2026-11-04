🎓 Hattiesburg Education Jobs: Multiple School & Training Roles

Hattiesburg has some solid education openings right now, from K–12 support to university advising and military medical training. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lamar County School District

Lamar County School District Location: Hattiesburg, MS (Oak Grove Elementary)

(Oak Grove Elementary) Type: Full-time

Salary: As established by Lamar County School District

Support a student with special needs through the full school day so they can safely stay in class and access learning. Hands-on role that includes personal care, mobility help, and classroom support; high school diploma or equivalent required and ability to lift up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Lamar County School District

Lamar County School District Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: As established by Lamar County School District

Help lead classroom activities, small groups, and basic admin tasks so teachers can focus on instruction. Good fit if you enjoy working with kids and have 48+ college credit hours, an associate degree, or a passing WorkKeys score.

Employer: The University of Southern Mississippi

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (118 College Drive)

(118 College Drive) Type: Full-time staff

Pay Grade: X06 (university staff scale)

(university staff scale) Division: School of Music

School of Music Posting Close Date: November 30, 2026

Coordinate admissions, auditions, and academic advising for music students, plus support degree paperwork and student records. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 1–2 years’ related experience, strong Excel/Office skills, and an interest in higher ed and the arts.

Employer: Phoenix Defense

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Part-time, on-call

Teach Army medical simulation courses for Soldiers using high-fidelity training scenarios in classroom and field settings. Requires current NREMT (EMT or higher) plus specific military medic, corpsman, or clinical background (or RN/PA/Physician), and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs and traveling as needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and training centers here post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.