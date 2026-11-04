📋 Hattiesburg Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Office Roles

Hattiesburg has some solid front-desk and office jobs open right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you like being organized, helpful, and the “go-to” person in the room, these are worth a look.

Employer: Forrest Health

Forrest Health Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role handling patient registration, armbands, and unit paperwork while supporting nurses and the care team. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, can follow directions closely, and want to be part of direct patient care without being clinical staff.

Employer: The University of Southern Mississippi

Location: Hattiesburg, MS (USM campus)

Type: Full-time staff

Salary/Pay Grade: Pay Grade N04 (exact pay not listed)

Pay Grade (exact pay not listed) Posting Close Date: Open until filled

Front-line office role for the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, supporting the School Director, faculty, and students. Mix of student support, budgeting, scheduling classes and rooms, HR paperwork, and event planning—great if you like variety and campus life.

Employer: H&R Block

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time, seasonal (in-person)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role during tax season greeting clients, answering phones, and managing appointments and paperwork. Good for someone with strong customer service skills who can handle busy evenings and weekends and might want to grow into tax prep or office leadership.

Employer: Merit Health Wesley

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital registration role focused on checking in patients, verifying insurance, scheduling procedures, and collecting co-pays. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with medical terms and EHR systems, and enjoy helping patients understand their paperwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—office skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.