Reed Stringer on Southern Miss football interim coach job, Will Hall firing: 'It's been a tough 48 hours'

According to Reed Stringer, it all happened in a matter of hours on Sunday.

Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain contacted him, walked him through the situation and asked if he’d be willing to become Southern Miss football’s interim coach.

Stringer, the team’s assistant head coach/general manager, agreed. Will Hall was fired Sunday midway through his fourth season and Stringer was elevated to interim head coach .

“It’s been a tough 48 hours with everything that our kids and our coaches and really the administration and a lot of people involved with this,” Stringer said Tuesday, speaking for the first time since becoming the interim coach.

The Golden Eagles are 1-6 and play at James Madison (5-2, 1-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Stringer has been a Division I football coach since 2003, but this is first time as a head coach.

“It’s the first time that I’ve had these responsibilities, but I’ve been a part of and been able to watch other people do it too that I was really close with,” he said. “So, I lived that life with them as they did it. I saw people do things that I do like and some things that I didn’t like. I’ve got to be me and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Will Hall spoke with the team

Stringer said Hall met with the team to deliver one final message on Sunday. Despite the Golden Eagles struggles — they were 14-30 under Hall — players always said they believed in Hall.

“He did a great job just reiterating that this is life and in life you’ve got to produce in whatever you do and when you don’t, things like this happen,” Stringer said.

Don’t expect massive changes right away for Southern Miss

Southern Miss doesn’t typically practice on Mondays, but Stringer said the team held a 40-minute practice “just to kind of get past the game and past Sunday.”

The first full practice was Tuesday morning and Stringer said he was pleased with the team’s response.

“I don’t think the answer is wholesale changing things, especially this late in the season,” Stringer said. “Our kids were hurt. They were hurt for a lot of reasons. They’re hurting because we’re 1-6. They’re hurting because of the head coaching change because they loved Coach Hall. Our job is to keep them together. Do things that you are capable of doing and doing well.”

Reed Stringer’s motto for Southern Miss football

Hall’s motto with Southern Miss was “A.I.E,” standing for “attitude is everything.” Stringer said his new motto for the rest of the season is, “Do your job.”

“Don’t worry about anybody else’s job,” he said, “you do yours and if you do your job and you do it well, you can go home at night and lay your head on your pillow and sleep well. We’re going to focus on us and we’re going to get better as a football team. We’ve taken two steps to do that, and I just hope we continue to practice like we’re practicing and carry it over.”

Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at ssklar@gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_ .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Reed Stringer on Southern Miss football interim coach job, Will Hall firing: 'It's been a tough 48 hours'