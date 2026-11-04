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🏭 Hatfield, PA Manufacturing: Multiple Maintenance & Tech Roles
Hatfield’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like fixing machines, working with tools, and keeping production moving, these roles are worth a look.
Industrial Maintenance Mechanic - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Clemens Food Group
- Location: Hatfield, PA (onsite, food manufacturing)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Tuesday–Saturday, ~1:00 PM–11:00 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping conveyors, drives, hydraulics, and pneumatics running. Good fit if you have 2–4 years industrial maintenance experience, like troubleshooting, and want variety instead of the same repair every day.
Industrial Equipment Technician
- Employer: Clemens Food Group
- Location: Hatfield, PA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts:
- 1st: Tuesday–Saturday, 5:00 AM–2:00 PM
- 2nd: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 PM–11:00 PM
- 3rd: Tuesday–Saturday, 9:00 PM–6:00 AM
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on electrical and automation: motors, VFDs, sensors, PLC-controlled equipment, and safety circuits. Great if you enjoy digging into electrical problems, reading schematics, and keeping automated lines running.
Entry Level Industrial Preventative Mechanic – 1st Shift
- Employer: Clemens Food Group
- Location: Hatfield, PA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Tuesday–Saturday, ~5:00 AM–2:00 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Starter role for someone mechanically inclined who wants to learn industrial maintenance. You’ll do inspections, lubrication, basic conveyor work, and learn from senior mechanics while building real shop-floor skills.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the shifts you want are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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