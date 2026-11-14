Hatboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like precision work and hands-on problem solving. If you’re solid on machines, metrology, or production, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DPI Inc.

DPI Inc. Location: Hatboro, PA

Hatboro, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Family-owned CNC shop working on aerospace, defense, and industrial parts. You’ll fully set up and run Haas/DMG Mori lathes, read complex prints and GD&T, tweak G-code at the control, and own first-article and in-process checks. Strong fit if you like tight tolerances, variety, and a shop that offers up to 3 weeks PTO, 10 paid holidays, and 85% employer-paid medical.

Employer: DPI Inc.

DPI Inc. Location: Hatboro, PA

Hatboro, PA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role in a precision CNC environment serving aerospace, defense, and cryogenics. You’ll handle first-piece, in-process, and final inspections, use micrometers and CMMs (Mitutoyo), and help with AS9102 First Article packages. Good for inspectors who enjoy GD&T, documentation, and partnering closely with machinists.

Employer: Acme box

Location: Hatboro, PA

Hatboro, PA Type: Likely full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift

Likely full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

Hands-on production job running multiple machines that turn corrugated sheets into shipping boxes. You’ll set up equipment, monitor quality and output, do basic maintenance, and keep the line safe and clean. Great if you have mechanical aptitude, like fast-paced work, and are open to 2nd or 3rd shift and overtime.

Employer: KV Pharmaceutical Company (KMM)

Location: Hatboro, PA

Hatboro, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior inspection role leading metrology for medical, aerospace, defense, and space components. You’ll plan and perform complex inspections (CMM, optical, profilometers, gauges), drive root cause and CAPA, and mentor other inspectors under ISO 13485, AS9100, and FDA rules. Strong match for experienced inspectors who want leadership and robust benefits, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to grow into the role or shift within the company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.