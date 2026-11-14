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Hastings-On-Hudson
Postcard exhibit reception on Nov. 15
13 days ago
The Hastings Historical Society will host an opening reception for the exhibit “Wish You Were Here: Hastings-on-Hudson in Postcards” on Sunday, November 15, from 2–4 p.m. at The Observatory Cottage. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hastings Historical Society
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