Hastings-on-Hudson will host several community events from November 14–20, 2026. On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the Farmer's Market runs 8:30AM–1PM at the Zinsser Commuter Lot; Rivertown Thrift is open 11AM–4PM at 3 Spring Street; the Big Screen Social Club: Planes, Trains, & Automobiles starts at 5:30PM in the Commuter Lot; and the Harvest Moon Ball begins at 6PM at Hastings High School. On Sunday, November 15, 2026, Rivertown Thrift is open 11AM–2PM at 3 Spring Street; the Hastings Take It or Leave It Garage (TILI) runs 11AM–3PM at Andrus On Hudson's lower garage; Sundays at the Library: Narrative Resonance starts at 1:30PM at the Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library; and Wish You Were Here: Hastings-on-Hudson in Postcards has an opening reception 2PM–4PM at the Hastings Historical Society. On Monday, November 16, 2026, the Hastings Library: A Bedtime Storytime with Beatrice Butterworth runs 7:15PM–7:45PM. On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon is at 12PM at the James V. Harmon Community Center. On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Rivertown Thrift is open 11AM–6PM at 3 Spring Street; Pizza with a Cop runs 5PM–7PM at the James V. Harmon Community Center; and KNOW2Prevent: The Gift of Failure & The Addiction Inoculation starts at 7PM. On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Rivertown Thrift is open 11AM–6PM at 3 Spring Street, and Senior Thursday takes place. On Friday, November 20, 2026, Rivertown Thrift is open 11AM–4PM at 3 Spring Street, and Broadway Training Center: Come From Away begins at 7PM at the Irvington Theater.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hastings-on-Hudson