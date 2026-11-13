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🛒 Hastings NE Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Hastings has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from fashion floors to bank lobbies and big-box management. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Fashion Team Associate (Temporary)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1460
- Location: 3803 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE 68901
- Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
- Type: Temporary, Mid-shift & Closing
Help customers with clothing and fashion items while earning strong hourly pay plus performance incentives. Walmart offers a big benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U) even for many non‑salary roles.
Personal Banker – Grand Island/Hastings Area
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Primary Location Option: 747 N Burlington, Hastings, NE (plus Grand Island branches)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Posting End Date: 19 Nov 2026 (may close earlier)
Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers choose the right financial products. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience, can work some Saturdays, and want long-term career growth with training and coaching.
Store Manager (Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3000 Osborne Drive East, Hastings, NE 68901
- Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus opportunity)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a busy discount store while you complete on‑the‑job training to run all daily operations. Ideal if you have 3+ years retail management, can handle freight and physical work, and want benefits like PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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