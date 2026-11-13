Hastings has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from fashion floors to bank lobbies and big-box management. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1460

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3803 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE 68901

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Temporary, Mid-shift & Closing

Help customers with clothing and fashion items while earning strong hourly pay plus performance incentives. Walmart offers a big benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U) even for many non‑salary roles.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Primary Location Option: 747 N Burlington, Hastings, NE (plus Grand Island branches)

(plus Grand Island branches) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Posting End Date: 19 Nov 2026 (may close earlier)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers choose the right financial products. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience, can work some Saturdays, and want long-term career growth with training and coaching.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3000 Osborne Drive East, Hastings, NE 68901

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus opportunity)

Not listed (includes opportunity) Type: Full-time

Lead a busy discount store while you complete on‑the‑job training to run all daily operations. Ideal if you have 3+ years retail management, can handle freight and physical work, and want benefits like PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.