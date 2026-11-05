🚚 Hastings, NE Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hastings has some solid hands-on roles right now if you like keeping things moving and organized. These are good fits if you’re detail-focused, don’t mind being on your feet, and want steady full-time work.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Hastings, NE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a global manufacturing plant running by handling shipping, receiving, inventory, and stockroom work. This role is great if you have 3–5 years of warehouse/material handling experience, can run a forklift, and like a structured environment with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and leave options.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Location: Hastings, NE (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $19.75/hour (hourly base pay)

Support production by receiving, storing, picking, and issuing parts using carts and warehouse systems (Oracle). Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong attention to detail, and basic warehouse/Oracle experience. Benefits start Day 1, with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) match, and training/tuition support.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Hastings, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store running smoothly by receiving freight, stocking shelves, pulling orders for drivers and customers, and doing cycle counts. This is a good match if you have at least 1 year of stocking/loading experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and like a mix of warehouse work plus some customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of roles in Hastings tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.