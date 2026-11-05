📣 Hastings, NE Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $85K+

Hastings has some solid sales openings right now, from local powersports to industrial and digital marketing. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pioneer Industrial Corporation (part of Flow Control Group )

Pioneer Industrial Corporation (part of ) Location: Hastings, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell technical products like valves, pumps, and mechanical seals to industrial clients across refining, power, chemical, and more. This role is great if you have industrial sales experience, strong technical skills, and want ownership opportunities, 401(k) match, solid benefits, and big training resources through Flow Control Group.

Employer: Powerhouse Motors and Sports

Location: Hastings, NE (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $80,000 per year

Join a growing Polaris and CFMOTO dealership selling ATVs and UTVs. You’ll greet walk-in customers, guide them through the buying process, and work with the F&I manager to close deals, with paid training, PTO, retirement plan, and employee discounts. Great fit if you’re energetic, coachable, and love powersports.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Hastings, NE (hybrid field + home office)

Type: Full-time

Year 1 Earnings: $75,000 – $85,000 on-target, uncapped commission + bonuses

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, reputation tools) to local businesses. Comes with base salary, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, full benefits, and structured training (3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field), plus clear paths into higher-earning sales or leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path in you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.