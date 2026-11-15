Hastings is a solid spot right now if you’re a lawyer who likes public service work. Dakota County is hiring for several roles in the County Attorney’s Office, most with strong pay and good benefits.

Employer: Dakota County Attorney’s Office

Dakota County Attorney’s Office Location: Hastings, MN (Judicial Center, hybrid schedule)

(Judicial Center, hybrid schedule) Salary: $92,218 – $180,748/year (depends on level and experience)

(depends on level and experience) Type: Full-time

Close date: November 16, 2026 at 4:30 pm

Work on criminal prosecutions (and some civil work) for Minnesota’s third-largest county. This role comes with a clear pay ladder, strong public benefits, hybrid work, and the chance to handle meaningful cases from charging through trial and appeal.

Employer: Dakota County Attorney’s Office

Dakota County Attorney’s Office Location: Judicial Center, Hastings, MN (some hybrid flexibility)

(some hybrid flexibility) Salary: $129,560 – $202,438/year

Type: Full-time

Close date: Continuous (first review was October 26, 2026)

Senior leadership role overseeing attorneys, paralegals, and law clerks in adult criminal prosecutions. Good fit if you have at least five years of criminal trial/appellate experience and want to supervise, shape policy, and still stay active in court.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still reviewing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.