Hastings has a steady stream of public safety roles right now, especially in corrections and safety. If you like structured work and helping people stay safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dakota County – Community Corrections

Dakota County – Location: Juvenile Services Center, Hastings, MN

Type: Full-time , 24/7 facility (days, evenings, overnights, weekends, holidays)

, 24/7 facility (days, evenings, overnights, weekends, holidays) Hiring range: $58,606 – $65,932/year (full range to $91,571/year )

(full range to ) Close date: Continuous, first review 9/30/2026

Work in a secure juvenile detention setting with small groups (max 8 youth per officer), helping teens follow rules and meet case-plan goals. You’ll supervise daily routines, lead groups and recreation, write reports, and help keep the facility safe as part of a treatment-focused team. Multiple openings now; must be 21+ with related education/experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs – Hastings Veterans Home

– Hastings Veterans Home Location: Hastings, MN

Type: Full-time, Unlimited

Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Salary range: $60,030 – $88,030/year

Close date: 11/25/2026

Be the on-site safety and health lead for the Hastings Veterans Home, doing safety audits, training staff, and reviewing incident reports to prevent future injuries. This role is great if you have 2+ years in Environmental Health & Safety (or related degree) and want steady weekday hours on a scenic campus serving veterans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.