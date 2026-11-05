🏥 Hastings, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With $20–$30/hr Pay

Hastings is busy hiring in healthcare right now, especially for folks who like working with seniors and supporting care teams. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Benedictine

Benedictine Location: Hastings, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.62–$23.72/hour

Help seniors with daily living, social connection, and basic care while building real relationships. This role is hands-on, includes medication training, and comes with a benefits package (PTO, health, dental, vision, retirement, and more) for eligible staff.

Employer: Benedictine

Benedictine Location: Hastings, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.62–$23.72/hour

Great fit if you’re organized and like paperwork more than bedside care. You’ll handle physician orders, charts, records, and unit supplies, keeping the unit running smoothly, with benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Lifespark

Lifespark Location: Hastings & SE Metro (home health)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm (no weekends/on-call)

Pay: $25–$30/hour + $45 per completed visit + $0.725/mile

Serve clients in their homes across the SE Metro (including Hastings), following OT care plans and helping with daily tasks. This comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, mileage reimbursement, and a clear weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.