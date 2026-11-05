🚧 Hastings, MN Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hastings has some solid skilled-trades roles right now, especially if you like leading projects or working with your hands. These are steady, well-paying jobs with room to grow.

Employer: Kunes Auto Group

Kunes Auto Group Location: Hastings, MN

Pay: $28–$30/hour flat rate, based on experience

Type: Full-time

This role is all about high-quality collision repair and paint work—structural and non-structural repairs, color matching, and OEM-level finishes. You’ll get paid training, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career growth across more than 40 dealerships.

Employer: Midstate Plumbing and Heating

Location: Hastings, MN (office + job sites)

(office + job sites) Pay: Competitive salary based on experience

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial plumbing and HVAC projects from bid to closeout—estimating, scheduling, job costing, and financial performance. Good fit if you have 5+ years commercial mechanical/PM experience, like owning the numbers, and want benefits, PTO, paid holidays, Simple IRA with 3% match, and bonus potential.

Employer: American Fence Company of Minneapolis

Location: Based out of Hastings, MN area

Based out of Pay: Union-contracted rates

Type: Full-time, union

Run or help run fencing crews on commercial and residential jobs—layout, reading plans, installs, and safety. You’ll get year-round work with no weekends, tools provided, PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k) with match; CDL and clean driving record required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.