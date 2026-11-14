Harwood’s data center scene is busy right now, and BGIS is hiring for several levels on the same team. If you’ve got HVAC, electrical, or facility experience, these are solid full-time roles with growth paths.

Employer: BGIS

BGIS Location: Harwood, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership on the facilities side, helping run a critical site day to day. You’ll manage a team, oversee preventive maintenance, handle vendor relationships, and support the Critical Facility Manager to keep operations running 24/7.

Employer: BGIS

BGIS Location: Harwood, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role notes pay depends on experience and location; includes a comprehensive benefits package)

Great fit if you’re the go-to person for mechanical/electrical systems and like leading others. You’ll guide a team of engineers, respond to emergencies, plan and assign work orders, and keep generators, UPS, HVAC, and life-safety systems in top shape.

Employer: BGIS

BGIS Location: Harwood, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (posting mentions pay based on experience plus a full benefits package)

Hands-on role for techs with HVAC/electrical and controls experience. You’ll inspect buildings and grounds, troubleshoot issues, work with PLCs and automation systems, and support safe, reliable data center operations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—BGIS often has similar roles and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.