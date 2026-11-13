Harwich has some solid front desk and office roles right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people face-to-face.

Here are several admin and clerical jobs hiring in Harwich / West Harwich, MA:

Employer: T.A. LaBarge Inc (LaBarge Homes)

Location: West Harwich, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Luxury custom homebuilder looking for a polished, detail-focused Office Coordinator to run daily office operations and be the first point of contact for clients and partners. You’ll handle reception, meeting prep, office supplies, light QuickBooks/data entry, and tech coordination in a professional, design-focused environment.

Employer: Cape Cod Dental Group

Location: West Harwich & Eastham, MA (in person; main listing West Harwich)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22.00–$35.00 per hour

Front desk role in a high-end dental practice where you’re the face of the office—greeting patients, managing schedules, and helping with treatment and payment questions. Offers PTO, paid sick time, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, health insurance, and training, with room to grow in a polished, modern setting.

Employer: Cape Cod Healthcare – Medical Affiliates of Cape Cod

Location: Harwich, MA

Type: Hourly, ~38 hours/week, rotating shifts

Pay Range: $21.12–$25.33 per hour

Busy urgent care front desk role handling check-ins, insurance and copays, phones, and patient records. Schedule includes 10-hour weekday shifts and 8-hour weekend shifts, every other weekend and some holidays—good fit if you like a fast-paced medical setting and varied hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open up again on the Cape.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.