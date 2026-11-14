Harvey’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially around energy and entertainment. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Retif Oil & Fuel

Retif Oil & Fuel Location: Harvey, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for one of the southeast’s largest fuel and lubricant distributors, serving transportation, construction, marine, and retail customers. This role is all about outside B2B sales, growing your territory, and building long-term accounts, with solid benefits like 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, and company-paid disability and life insurance.

Employer: Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans (PENN Entertainment)

Location: Harvey, LA

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: From $43,000/year, depending on experience

If you love people and a fast-paced nightlife vibe, this role focuses on VIP guest relationships, player outreach, and hosting special events on the casino floor. You’ll help grow repeat business while tapping into a larger company with career growth, wellness programs, 401(k) match, and day-one medical coverage for many roles.

If something here feels close to a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application—you can always fine-tune your resume after.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.