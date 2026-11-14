🚨 Harvey man sentenced to 18 years for drugging, raping teen

A Jefferson Parish judge has sentenced 46-year-old Evans Ussin to 18 years in prison at hard labor for second-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl in his home in Harvey.

Prosecutors said that on Sept. 23, 2021, the victim went to Ussin’s home in the 2200 block of Breckinridge Drive with a man she met on a dating app, thinking it was a social visit. Ussin slipped the sedative alprazolam into her drink. She later woke up in his bed believing she had been raped and went to a hospital, where DNA confirmed Ussin had intercourse with her.

Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court denied a request for a new trial and ordered that Ussin serve his sentence without probation, parole, or suspension.

The judge also issued a 100-year protective order banning Ussin from contacting the victim and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life after his release. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Molly Love and Brendan Bowen.