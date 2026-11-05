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🛒 Harvey, LA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Harvey’s service scene is busy right now—gyms, car washes, and big-box retail are all adding staff. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.
Visual Merchandising Specialist – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Harvey, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role setting up displays, signage, and tech demos so the store looks sharp and works smoothly. Expect some overnight shifts and travel up to 75% of the year, plus access to employee discounts and other Best Buy benefits.
Front Desk Closer – CLUB4 Fitness
- Employer: CLUB4 Fitness
- Location: Harvey, LA
- Type: Part-time (late evenings, Mon–Fri 3 PM–11 PM)
- Salary: Hourly, not listed
Evening role closing the gym, greeting members, handling check-ins and cash deposits, and keeping the club clean. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fitness, and want steady weekday evening hours.
Shift Lead – Whistle Express Car Wash
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Harvey, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay range not fully listed
Lead the crew on the lot, help customers with wash options and memberships, and keep the site running safely and smoothly. This is an active, outdoor leadership role where you open/close the site and set the standard for the team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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