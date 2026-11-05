🛒 Harvey, LA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Harvey’s service scene is busy right now—gyms, car washes, and big-box retail are all adding staff. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Harvey, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up displays, signage, and tech demos so the store looks sharp and works smoothly. Expect some overnight shifts and travel up to 75% of the year, plus access to employee discounts and other Best Buy benefits.

Employer: CLUB4 Fitness

Location: Harvey, LA

Type: Part-time (late evenings, Mon–Fri 3 PM–11 PM)

Salary: Hourly, not listed

Evening role closing the gym, greeting members, handling check-ins and cash deposits, and keeping the club clean. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fitness, and want steady weekday evening hours.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Harvey, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range not fully listed

Lead the crew on the lot, help customers with wash options and memberships, and keep the site running safely and smoothly. This is an active, outdoor leadership role where you open/close the site and set the standard for the team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.