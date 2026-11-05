🏭 Harvey, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Harvey’s industrial corridor is busy right now, and a few solid plant roles are open with clear pay and steady shifts. If you’ve got forklift, crane, or quality experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Atkore

Atkore Location: Harvey, IL

Pay: $25.74/hr + $1.00/hr 2nd shift differential

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3pm–11pm, Mon–Fri, occasional Saturdays)

This role is all about moving and storing large bundles of steel tube using a sit-down forklift and combi-lift. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years forklift experience in industrial manufacturing and like steady, indoor work with a set schedule.

Employer: Atkore

Atkore Location: Harvey, IL

Pay: $25.95/hr + $1.00/hr 3rd shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

You’ll run overhead cranes to move steel coils around the plant, feed slitters and mills, and log coil data in the computer. Best for someone with crane operator experience in a fast-paced manufacturing plant who’s comfortable with both heavy equipment and basic computer work.

Employer: Lb Metals LLC

Location: Harvey, IL

Pay: From $60,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

You’ll support production by inspecting parts, reading blueprints, using tools like calipers and micrometers, and creating inspection reports. Good match if you’re detail-focused, can read standard/metric tape measures, know weld symbols or AWS D1.1, and want solid benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.