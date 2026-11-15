Harvest and nearby Madison have steady demand for drivers and auto techs right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles with room to grow.

Employer: Domino's (Team DAKS )

Domino's (Team ) Location: Harvest, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage plus tips (exact amount not listed)

Deliver pizzas around Harvest with a flexible schedule and a friendly team. You’ll earn hourly pay plus tips, get menu discounts, and have chances for overtime and career growth. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, safe driving record, and an insured vehicle.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

(Pep Boys brand) Location: Harvest / Madison, AL area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly rate plus incentives and up to $800 in guaranteed weekly bonus payments during the intro period (exact base rate not listed)

No experience needed—get paid training while you learn tire work like installs, rotations, and flat repairs. Full-time hours, weekly incentive pay, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays. Must be 18+, able to work 5 days/week, and like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

(Pep Boys brand) Location: Harvest / Madison, AL area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact amount not listed)

For folks with 2+ years of auto repair experience. You’ll handle brakes, suspension, oil changes, diagnostics, and more, with steady hours, incentive pay, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays). ASE certs and state inspection licenses are a plus; you’ll need your own tools and be comfortable with physical work.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.