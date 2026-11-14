Harvard neighbors are sharing some handy free items right now. If you need storage, moving supplies, or mobility help, these local freebies might be perfect.

Item: Metal storage cabinet with adjustable shelves

Condition: Sturdy metal cabinet, ideal for a shop

Size: 36" W x 25" D base cabinet, 12" D x 4' H adjustable shelves, overall height 7' 3"

Location: Harvard, Harvard, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

Tall, heavy-duty cabinet with doors on the lower section and adjustable shelves above. Great for tools, paint, or garage storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 quilted moving blankets

Condition: Durable, reusable

Details: Quilted blankets in various colors, good for protecting furniture or floors during moves or projects

Location: Harvard, Harvard, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you’re moving, storing items, or doing a home project where you want to protect surfaces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Folding walker with wheels

Condition: Sturdy walker for mobility support

Details: Folds for easier storage and transport; front wheels help with smoother movement

Location: Harvard, Harvard, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be helpful for someone needing extra balance and support at home or when out and about.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon—free items in Harvard can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.