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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Harvard, MA This Week
Harvard neighbors are sharing some handy free items right now. If you need storage, moving supplies, or mobility help, these local freebies might be perfect.
Metal Storage Cabinet with Shelves
Item: Metal storage cabinet with adjustable shelves
Condition: Sturdy metal cabinet, ideal for a shop
Size: 36" W x 25" D base cabinet, 12" D x 4' H adjustable shelves, overall height 7' 3"
Location: Harvard, Harvard, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Tall, heavy-duty cabinet with doors on the lower section and adjustable shelves above. Great for tools, paint, or garage storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
3 Quilted Moving Blankets
Item: 3 quilted moving blankets
Condition: Durable, reusable
Details: Quilted blankets in various colors, good for protecting furniture or floors during moves or projects
Location: Harvard, Harvard, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you’re moving, storing items, or doing a home project where you want to protect surfaces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Folding Walker with Wheels
Item: Folding walker with wheels
Condition: Sturdy walker for mobility support
Details: Folds for easier storage and transport; front wheels help with smoother movement
Location: Harvard, Harvard, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Could be helpful for someone needing extra balance and support at home or when out and about.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon—free items in Harvard can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.