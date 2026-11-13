Hartville’s shops and plants are busy right now, and several are adding to their crews. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pro Job

Pro Job Location: Hartville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour, all shifts available

Keep recyclable resin ground, labeled, and stored, and help keep the work area clean and safe. No education requirement, and they’ll train you to drive a forklift, so this is a solid entry point into manufacturing.

Employer: Pro Job

Pro Job Location: Hartville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour, all shifts available

Run powder coating machines, handle inspection and packaging, and keep production moving. Good fit if you’re comfortable with hand and power tools and can lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: HERITAGE TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Location: Hartville, OH

Type: Full-time, First Shift , about 40–50 hours/week with possible overtime

, about with possible overtime Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Weekly pay (exact rate not listed) Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical premiums, optional dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid holidays, monthly attendance bonus (up to $5,100–$5,800/year), $2,000 sign-on bonus

Inspect truck equipment, measure parts, and check welds to make sure everything meets written specs. You’ll use Microsoft Word and Excel, and need at least one year of welding and production experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.