Hartsville is busy with freight right now, and solid CDL drivers are in demand. If you’ve got your Class A or B, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Hartsville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CDL Class B hazmat role hauling explosives to mining, quarry, and oil & gas sites. Very safety-focused job with pre/post-trip checks, strict DOT/hazmat rules, and work in some remote areas.

Employer: Quirch Foods

Location: Hartsville, TN

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: Not listed (company offers medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays)

Local Class A route with loading/unloading, customer contact, and steady physical work. Comes with a full benefits package, paid holidays, and employee discounts.

Employer: Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS)

Location: Based near Lebanon, TN (open to drivers within 50 miles, including Hartsville)

Based near (open to drivers within 50 miles, including Hartsville) Type: Full-time, dedicated routes

Pay: $2,000–$2,400 per week, plus bonuses

Dedicated Class A job hauling no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook automotive freight, Monday–Friday with weekly home time. Travel weekly to other MLS locations, with hotel and breakfast provided, plus strong benefits and bonus potential.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.