Hartsville has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are waiting at Darlington County Humane Society and are ready to grow up with a family of their own.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Location: Hartsville, SC

Hartsville, SC Phone: (843) 823-6080

Featherly is a young male kitten, the perfect age to learn your home’s routine and bond closely with his people. If you’re looking for a playful little buddy to grow up with your family, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Featherly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Location: Hartsville, SC

Hartsville, SC Phone: (843) 823-6080

Sqwibble is a baby female kitten who would love a cozy lap and a safe indoor home. Kittens this age do well with gentle handling and can adapt to many types of households.

👉 Meet Sqwibble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Location: Hartsville, SC

Hartsville, SC Phone: (843) 823-6080

Way is another tiny sweetheart looking for a forever home. As a young kitten, she’s ready to learn, play, and become a loving part of someone’s daily life.

👉 Meet Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hartsville, SC, please consider visiting Darlington County Humane Society or giving them a call at (843) 823-6080 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.