Hartsville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and have an $80 adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Tink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Arvil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Gerald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet NIko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Aloysius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society

Contact: (843) 823-6080

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Darlington County Humane Society at (843) 823-6080 or click through to any of the links above to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.