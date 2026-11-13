Hartsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from flexible part-time work to full-time physician roles. If you’re in medicine and want a friendly small-town feel, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rodgers Consulting

Rodgers Consulting Location: Hartsville, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Perks: Flexible schedule, signing bonus, training & development

Work a flexible, one-time-visit style role doing Compensation & Pension exams for Veterans. Great if you already have a full-time job and want extra income while serving military members and veterans.

Employer: CompHealth (independent group practice at an award-winning community hospital)

CompHealth (independent group practice at an award-winning community hospital) Location: Hartsville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday clinic, no hospital rounding , 1:5 phone-call only rotation; limited weekend hours every 5th weekend

Monday–Friday clinic, , 1:5 rotation; limited weekend hours every 5th weekend Comp: Competitive base salary plus wRVU incentives

plus Perks: Sign-on bonus, relocation help, student loan repayment

Join 1 pediatrician and 3 APPs in a supportive, outpatient-only setting with a light call schedule. Good fit if you want strong income potential plus help with loans and moving costs in a family-friendly town.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed at an award-winning acute care facility)

CompHealth (hospital-employed at an award-winning acute care facility) Location: Hartsville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mix of clinic and block OR time; shared 1:3 call

Mix of clinic and block OR time; Tools: da Vinci robot on-site (robotics training a plus)

(robotics training a plus) Comp: Hospital-employed with loan assistance available (exact salary not listed)

Join a well-established group of 2 board-certified urologists with strong hospital support and robotic surgery access. Ideal if you want a stable employed role, loan assistance, and modern OR resources.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.