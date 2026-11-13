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🏥 Hartsville SC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings for Clinicians
Hartsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from flexible part-time work to full-time physician roles. If you’re in medicine and want a friendly small-town feel, these openings are worth a look.
Audiologist – PT (Veterans Exams)
- Employer: Rodgers Consulting
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Perks: Flexible schedule, signing bonus, training & development
Work a flexible, one-time-visit style role doing Compensation & Pension exams for Veterans. Great if you already have a full-time job and want extra income while serving military members and veterans.
Physician – Pediatrics (Outpatient Only)
- Employer: CompHealth (independent group practice at an award-winning community hospital)
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday clinic, no hospital rounding, 1:5 phone-call only rotation; limited weekend hours every 5th weekend
- Comp: Competitive base salary plus wRVU incentives
- Perks: Sign-on bonus, relocation help, student loan repayment
Join 1 pediatrician and 3 APPs in a supportive, outpatient-only setting with a light call schedule. Good fit if you want strong income potential plus help with loans and moving costs in a family-friendly town.
Physician – Urology
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed at an award-winning acute care facility)
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mix of clinic and block OR time; shared 1:3 call
- Tools: da Vinci robot on-site (robotics training a plus)
- Comp: Hospital-employed with loan assistance available (exact salary not listed)
Join a well-established group of 2 board-certified urologists with strong hospital support and robotic surgery access. Ideal if you want a stable employed role, loan assistance, and modern OR resources.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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