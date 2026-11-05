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Hartsville

🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hartsville

2 days ago

Hartsville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Darlington County Humane Society and would love to be part of a loving home.

Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNK7U_1Gmu1eM600
  • Breed: Hound mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Entry: Stray (abandoned)
  • Adoption fee: $135
  • Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
  • Phone: (843) 823-6080

Winston came in as an abandoned stray and is now looking for a safe, steady home where he’ll be loved for life. If you have room in your heart for a hound who needs a fresh start, Winston could be your guy.
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Musketeer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DubUx_1Gmu1eM600
  • Breed: Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Entry: Stray
  • Adoption fee: $135
  • Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
  • Phone: (843) 823-6080

Musketeer is a young, smart herding mix who came in as a stray. With her Shepherd and Cattle Dog background, she’ll likely enjoy activity, training, and time with her people.
👉 Meet Musketeer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Igloo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4zK5_1Gmu1eM600
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $135
  • Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
  • Phone: (843) 823-6080

Igloo is a young Pit Bull Terrier who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and grow up in a real home. If you’re looking for a younger dog to bond and train with, Igloo may be a great match.
👉 Meet Igloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Figgy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Xlj2_1Gmu1eM600
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Entry: Stray
  • Adoption fee: $135
  • Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
  • Phone: (843) 823-6080

Figgy came to the shelter as a stray and is hoping her next stop is a forever family. She’s an adult Pit Bull Terrier who’s ready for someone to choose her for good.
👉 Meet Figgy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hartsville, SC, please consider visiting Darlington County Humane Society or giving them a call at (843) 823-6080 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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