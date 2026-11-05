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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hartsville
Hartsville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Darlington County Humane Society and would love to be part of a loving home.
Winston
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Entry: Stray (abandoned)
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
- Phone: (843) 823-6080
Winston came in as an abandoned stray and is now looking for a safe, steady home where he’ll be loved for life. If you have room in your heart for a hound who needs a fresh start, Winston could be your guy.
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Musketeer
- Breed: Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Entry: Stray
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
- Phone: (843) 823-6080
Musketeer is a young, smart herding mix who came in as a stray. With her Shepherd and Cattle Dog background, she’ll likely enjoy activity, training, and time with her people.
👉 Meet Musketeer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Igloo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
- Phone: (843) 823-6080
Igloo is a young Pit Bull Terrier who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and grow up in a real home. If you’re looking for a younger dog to bond and train with, Igloo may be a great match.
👉 Meet Igloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Figgy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Entry: Stray
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Darlington County Humane Society
- Phone: (843) 823-6080
Figgy came to the shelter as a stray and is hoping her next stop is a forever family. She’s an adult Pit Bull Terrier who’s ready for someone to choose her for good.
👉 Meet Figgy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Hartsville, SC, please consider visiting Darlington County Humane Society or giving them a call at (843) 823-6080 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.