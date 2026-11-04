🏭 Multiple Hartselle Manufacturing Jobs, Up to $41.66/hr

Hartselle’s plants are busy right now, and Sonoco is hiring across skill levels. Good pay, steady hours, and room to grow if you like hands-on work.

Employer: Sonoco

Sonoco Location: Tiger Launch, Hartselle, AL

Type: Part-time (High School Co-op)

Pay: $16.78/hr + $1.00/hr weekly perfect attendance bonus

Great for students (age 16+) who want real factory experience while in school. You’ll help with reel assembly and plug packaging, learn safety and quality basics, and this could turn into full-time work after graduation.

Employer: Sonoco

Sonoco Location: Hartselle Wood Reels, Hartselle, AL

Type: Full-time

Shift: First shift, 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pay: $21.58/hr

Run saws, nailers, and other equipment to turn lumber into wood reels for wire and cable. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of machine operator experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working in a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: Sonoco

Sonoco Location: Hartselle Wood Reels, Hartselle, AL

Type: Full-time

Shift: Weekends, WTFS, 8:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m.

Pay: $33.58+/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential

Senior-level maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, robotics/automation, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. You’ll troubleshoot, do root-cause analysis, and lead preventive/predictive maintenance to keep the plant running smoothly.

Employer: Sonoco

Sonoco Location: METCO, Hartselle, AL

Type: Full-time

Shift: 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., some overtime

Pay: $33.58 – $41.66/hr

Advanced maintenance role with multi-craft work (mechanical, electrical, PLCs, welding, machining). Ideal if you have 4+ years in industrial maintenance, can read schematics, and want a high-paying day shift with leadership potential at the senior level.

If one of these sounds like you (or your teen), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.