🛒 Hartselle Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Open

Hartselle’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring and room to grow into leadership. If you like talking with people and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Hartselle, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with their home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. This role is very hands-on and active, with chances to learn new skills and access benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount (per posting).

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Hartselle, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay (exact amount not listed)

Work in the Cracker Barrel country store helping guests find gifts, snacks, and décor. This job focuses on warm hospitality, with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase options, and a 35% discount on food and retail items (per posting).

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Location: Hartselle, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Step into leadership at a pet store where you’ll coach the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and help grow grooming and other services. Good fit if you love customer service and want management experience, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount (per posting).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.