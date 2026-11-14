📅 1-Mile “Wobble Before You Gobble” Run for Alzheimer’s

Get moving for a good cause next weekend!

Join a 1-mile run for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month on Saturday, November 21 at Hart’s Brook Park, 156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530.

Check-in: 9:00–9:45 AM

Run start: 10:00 AM

Cost: $10 per person , kids under 5 are free

, kids Hosted with the Ardsley High School Boys Cross Country Team

All proceeds go to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

How to register:

You can register in person at the Registration Office, 11 Olympic Lane, Ardsley, NY 10502, open daily 10:00 AM–4:00 PM.

Questions?

Registration: 914-989-1811 , parksandrec@greenburghny.gov

, Program details: Kristina Desimone – 914-989-1801, kdesimone@greenburghny.gov

Bring family and friends, get some fresh air, and support Alzheimer’s awareness together.