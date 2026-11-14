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Hartsdale
📅 1-mile charity run for Alzheimer’s on November 21
2 days ago
📅 1-Mile “Wobble Before You Gobble” Run for Alzheimer’s
Get moving for a good cause next weekend!
Join a 1-mile run for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month on Saturday, November 21 at Hart’s Brook Park, 156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530.
- Check-in: 9:00–9:45 AM
- Run start: 10:00 AM
- Cost: $10 per person, kids under 5 are free
- Hosted with the Ardsley High School Boys Cross Country Team
- All proceeds go to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
How to register:
You can register in person at the Registration Office, 11 Olympic Lane, Ardsley, NY 10502, open daily 10:00 AM–4:00 PM.
Questions?
- Registration: 914-989-1811, parksandrec@greenburghny.gov
- Program details: Kristina Desimone – 914-989-1801, kdesimone@greenburghny.gov
Bring family and friends, get some fresh air, and support Alzheimer’s awareness together.
More Info: Wobble Before You Gobble - Next Saturday, November...
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