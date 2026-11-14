Hartsdale has some solid retail and customer-facing roles right now, especially if you like grocery or electronics and want steady hours.

Below are several local openings you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Hartsdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.55 – $27.75/hour

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store, leading the meat & seafood team and helping customers choose fresh, healthy options. This role is great if you have meat/seafood experience, like teaching others, and want strong benefits plus a 15% store discount and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Hartsdale, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.30 – $25.60/hour

Support the Grocery Manager with ordering, inventory, and leading the grocery team while keeping shelves stocked and customers happy. Good fit if you have 1–3 years retail management, like a fast-paced store, and want growth, benefits, and a 15% discount on groceries.

Employer: ActionLink

Location: Hartsdale, NY & nearby stores

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00/hour

Set up and maintain displays for big brands like Microsoft, Samsung, Dyson, Bose, and Intel in major retail stores. Monday–Friday daytime hours (no nights or weekends), mileage help, paid training, PTO accrual, and an optional 401(k) with company match make this ideal if you like tech and flexible part-time work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.