💰 New Mikado sushi opens Nov 9 with 50% off deal

💰 50% off at new Mikado sushi on East Hartsdale Ave

A new sushi spot, Mikado, is opening at 214 East Hartsdale Avenue, near the Hartsdale train station.

To celebrate their grand opening on November 9, they’re offering 50% off starting that day.

Mikado started as a small takeout sushi place in 2010 and focuses on good food, a comfy space, and a friendly neighborhood feel. They’re inviting everyone in Hartsdale and nearby communities to stop in, enjoy sushi, and help welcome them to the area.

You can check out their menu at newmikadonyc.com/menu (offerings may vary by location).