Hartland is busy right now with leadership hiring, especially in engineering, finance, and hospitality. If you’ve got management experience and want real decision-making power, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Price Engineering (a SunSource company)

Price Engineering (a company) Location: Hartland, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead pricing and margin strategy for engineered hydraulic, pneumatic, automation, and electrical systems. This role owns systems quoting, margin performance, and key project management, working closely with sales, engineering, and executive leadership.

Employer: Watertronics

Location: Hartland, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top finance seat at a custom-engineered water management manufacturer with global operations. You’ll guide long-term financial strategy, own all accounting and cash management, lead manufacturing finance, and support an upcoming ERP transition to Dynamics 365.

Employer: Chenequa Country Club

Location: Hartland, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Run the full operation of a private country club—board relations, budgets, member experience, and all clubhouse facilities. Ideal if you have 5–10+ years in private clubs or high-end hospitality and enjoy being visible with members and staff.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.